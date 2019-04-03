Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Wins fifth straight
Howard stopped 38 of 39 shots in a 4-1 victory against the Penguins on Tuesday.
The 35-year-old has now won five consecutive games, posting a .938 save percentage during the streak. Ultimately, this hot streak is too little, too late for Howard, but his owners still have to appreciate the effort in these meaningless games for the Red Wings. Howard is 23-20-5 with a 2.98 GAA and .910 save percentage in 53 games this season.
