Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Wins fourth straight with 38-save gem
Howard stopped 38 of 40 shots during Friday's 4-2 win over Florida.
Howard's peaks and valleys continue, as he's now rolled off four consecutive wins with just six goals allowed. His 14-12-6 record, .916 save percentage and 2.64 GAA are respectable marks, but fantasy owners who've been able to navigate his highs and lows correctly have reaped the rewards of a number of excellent performances. However, pinpointing when Howard and the Wings are going to show up projects to remain a daunting task.
