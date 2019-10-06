Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Wins opener
Howard made 39 saves Saturday in a 5-3 win over the Predators.
He was supported by a dominant performance from the Wings' top line of Tyler Bertuzzi, Anthony Mantha and Dylan Larkin. It's going to be a long season for Howard -- the Wings will work hard and win some, but are more competitive in the draft lottery competition than on the ice.
