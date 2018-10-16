Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Yanked after five goals

Howard allowed five goals on 20 shots and was removed during the second period in Monday's 7-3 loss to Montreal.

It was undoubtedly a night to forget for Howard, who really never put any momentum together. He coughed up three goals in the first period and two in the first five minutes of the second before being relieved in favor of Jonathan Bernier. Howard should remain the No. 1 goalie in Detroit for now, but mostly because Bernier has been even worse to start the year. It might be safe to avoid the Red Wings goalie situation until the team picks things up.