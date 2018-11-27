Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Yanked after one period

Howard stopped only 13 of 16 shots before getting the hook during the first intermission of Monday's 7-5 loss to the Blue Jackets.

The switch didn't wake up Detroit's defense -- Jonathan Bernier also gave up three goals over the final two periods, and on one less shot -- but it did at least pump some life in the offense. Howard has still posted strong numbers in November, winning five of eight starts with a .931 save percentage.