Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Yanked after one period
Howard stopped only 13 of 16 shots before getting the hook during the first intermission of Monday's 7-5 loss to the Blue Jackets.
The switch didn't wake up Detroit's defense -- Jonathan Bernier also gave up three goals over the final two periods, and on one less shot -- but it did at least pump some life in the offense. Howard has still posted strong numbers in November, winning five of eight starts with a .931 save percentage.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Gets nod against Columbus•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Underrated and excelling•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Clashing with Sabres•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Gets back on track against Bruins•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Facing Bruins at home•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Takes loss despite sharp night•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...