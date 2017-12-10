Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Yanked after two periods
Howard allowed four goals on 10 shots in the first two periods of Saturday's contest against St. Louis, and he was replaced by Petr Mrazek for the third. Howard took the loss.
Howard has just one win since Nov.19 and cannot be trusted to deliver you fantasy value right now. He was critical of his own play after the game: "I've got to find a way to make more saves," Howard said. "The rest of our guys did their jobs, and I have to start doing mine."
