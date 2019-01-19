Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Yields five goals in loss

Howard allowed five goals on 35 shots in a 6-4 loss to the Flames on Friday.

This defeat snapped Howard's modest two-game winning streak. He had stopped 23 of 24 in his last start, but clearly that was an aberration. Howard owns an .895 save percentage in the last nine games. Overall, he is 13-13-5 with a .915 save percentage and a 2.78 GAA.