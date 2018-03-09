Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Yields four goals in home loss

Howard saw the puck travel past him four times on 32 shots in Thursday's 4-0 home loss to the Golden Knights.

The Wings left their No. 1 netminder out to dry on several occasions, with lackluster neutral zone defense leading to Vegas' first two goals -- including a shorthanded tally from Cody Eakin in the second period. Detroit is now winless in its last five games, preserving Howard's status as a risky fantasy netminder.