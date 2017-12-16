Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Yields lone goal in victory
Howard allowed one goal on 26 shots in a 3-1 victory against the Maple Leafs on Friday night.
The Red Wings netminder yielded a goal less than two minutes into the contest, but Howard held the Maple Leafs scoreless the rest of the night. The victory snaps a three-game losing streak where Howard posted a .873 save percentage. Still, it's hard to be too excited about this performance. Howard has been inconsistent all season to the tune of a .908 save percentage and a 2.83 GAA.
