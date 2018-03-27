Red Wings' Joe Hicketts: Ascends to top level
Hicketts was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on Monday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Khan shrewdly points out that the Red Wings have now reached their post-trade deadline recall limit unless a player is to be summoned on an emergency basis for the rest of the season. Hicketts made his NHL debut Jan. 11 when he blocked three shots and recorded a hit over 15:13 of ice time in a rare shutout road win over the Devils. The 21-year-old is rather feisty and he's flashed his playmaking acumen at the lower levels.
