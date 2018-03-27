Hicketts was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on Monday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Khan shrewdly points out that the Red Wings have now reached their post-trade deadline recall limit unless a player is to be summoned on an emergency basis for the rest of the season. Hicketts made his NHL debut Jan. 11 when he blocked three shots and recorded a hit over 15:13 of ice time in a rare shutout road win over the Devils. The 21-year-old is rather feisty and he's flashed his playmaking acumen at the lower levels.