Red Wings' Joe Hicketts: Barely misses cut, sent to AHL
Hicketts failed to make the cut in joining the Red Wings to start the 2018-19 season. Instead, he was assigned to AHL Grand Rapids.
It's surprising that both Hicketts and Filip Hronek were assigned to AHL Grand Rapids. Mike Green (illness) was placed on the non-roster IR, and Niklas Kronwall (undisclosed) is no lock for the season home opener against the Blue Jackets on Thursday, At any rate, Hicketts should still be motivated to prove that he belongs at the top level after he produced three assists, nine hits, 12 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over five games in his debut season with the Wings in 2017-18.
