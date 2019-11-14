Red Wings' Joe Hicketts: Called up Thursday
Hicketts was promoted from AHL Grand Rapids on Thursday.
The Red Wings also brought Jonathan Ericsson up from the minors ahead of Thursday's clash with the Kings, though neither player is likely to get into the game barring an additional injury on the blue line. In four games for Detroit this year, Hicketts notched one assist, four shots and nine blocks.
