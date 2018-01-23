Hicketts went plus-1 with a hit and three blocked shots in his NHL debut against the Devils on Monday, which culminated in a 3-0 road win.

This checks out as an impressive first performance for Hicketts at hockey's highest level. In a figurative sense, he broke the ice with his hit and then looked quite comfortable redirecting those three shots He's a feisty little bugger, and the 21-year-old should inspire his NHL teammates with his energy and infectious personality -- at least until Trevor Daley is able to return from his lower-body injury.