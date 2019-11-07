Play

The Red Wings assigned Hicketts to AHL Grand Rapids on Thursday.

Hicketts' demotion indicates Danny DeKeyser (undisclosed) or Mike Green (illness) will likely be ready to return to the lineup Friday against Boston. The 23-year-old blueliner will probably continue to bounce between the AHL and NHL, so he won't be a dependable fantasy asset in 2019-20.

