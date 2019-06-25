The Red Wings extended a qualifying offer to Hicketts on Tuesday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Hicketts wasn't impressive in limited action with Detroit last season, going scoreless while posting a minus-9 rating in 11 games, but he showed some potential while skating in the minors, notching three goals and 27 points in 64 appearances. The 5-foot-8 blueliner will try to secure a spot on the Red Wing's Opening Night roster during training camp in September.