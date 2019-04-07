Red Wings' Joe Hicketts: Heading to AHL
Hicketts was sent down to AHL Grand Rapids on Sunday.
Hicketts dished out three assists in five NHL games during the 2017-18 campaign but was held off the scoresheet in 11 contests with the big club this season. The 5-foot-8 blueliner will likely spend most of next season in the minors as well.
