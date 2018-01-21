Red Wings' Joe Hicketts: Heads to big club
Hicketts was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on Sunday.
The 21-year-old blueliner has two goals and eight points through 43 games in the minors, and he has yet to suit up for a NHL game in his career. Hicketts' recall comes in response to the uncertain status of Trevor Daley (lower body). Even if Daley can't play Monday against the Devils, Hicketts will have to compete with Nick Jensen, who has played 44 games with Detroit this season, for the sixth spot on the blue line.
