Hicketts was sent back to AHL Grand Rapids on Tuesday.

The undrafted defenseman looked comfortable in his NHL debut against the Devils on Monday, as he blocked three shots and skated for 15:13 on the way to a 3-0 shutout win for the big club. Since the Red Wings are starting to get healthier up front and physical utility man Luke Witkowski is capable of holding his own on the blue line, Hicketts is better off in the minors where he'll almost assuredly pick up consistent playing time.