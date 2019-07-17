Hicketts inked a two-year contract with the Red Wings on Wednesday.

Hicketts was a restricted free agent this offseason, and was able to land back with Detroit. He wasn't impressive in limited action with Detroit last season, going scoreless while posting a minus-9 rating in 11 games, but he showed some potential while skating in the minors, notching three goals and 27 points in 64 appearances. The 23-year-old blueliner will try to secure a spot on the Red Wing's Opening Night roster during training camp in September.