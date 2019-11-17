Red Wings' Joe Hicketts: Packs bags for AHL
The Red Wings assigned Hicketts to AHL Grand Rapids on Sunday.
Hicketts has showcased an offensive touch over five NHL games this year, posting two assists. His reassignment could signal that either Mike Green or Filip Hronek (undisclosed) will be ready for Tuesday's matchup against the Senators.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.