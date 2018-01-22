Hicketts will make his NHL debut Monday evening against host New Jersey, MLive.coma reports.

A lower-body injury to veteran Trevor Daley has opened the door for Hicketts to play at hockey's highest level. While he's only 5-foot-8 and 177 pounds, the left-shooting defenseman plays with a physical edge without spending an unreasonable amount of time in the sin bin over a given campaign. Hicketts went undrafted, but he really turned heads with the Victoria Royals, accumulating 20 goals and 105 assists over his final two seasons in the WHL. He hasn't come close to averaging over a point per game with AHL Grand Rapids since then, but that's not expected of a defenseman in the first place. Everything considered, Hicketts is off the fantasy radar at this juncture, though he should be a treat to watch for fans of the Winged Wheel.