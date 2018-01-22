Red Wings' Joe Hicketts: Preparing for NHL debut
Hicketts will make his NHL debut Monday evening against host New Jersey, MLive.coma reports.
A lower-body injury to veteran Trevor Daley has opened the door for Hicketts to play at hockey's highest level. While he's only 5-foot-8 and 177 pounds, the left-shooting defenseman plays with a physical edge without spending an unreasonable amount of time in the sin bin over a given campaign. Hicketts went undrafted, but he really turned heads with the Victoria Royals, accumulating 20 goals and 105 assists over his final two seasons in the WHL. He hasn't come close to averaging over a point per game with AHL Grand Rapids since then, but that's not expected of a defenseman in the first place. Everything considered, Hicketts is off the fantasy radar at this juncture, though he should be a treat to watch for fans of the Winged Wheel.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...