Red Wings' Joe Hicketts: Pressured to adjust on fly
Hicketts remains pointless on the season even after Saturday's 4-3 overtime road win over the Panthers.
The blue-line prospect from Kamloops, British Columbia has stumbled out of the gate, which is particularly disappointing since Hicketts had three assists, nine hits, 12 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over his first five games at the top level in 2017-18. In fairness to the 22-year-old defenseman, he's already been tested in a precarious situation, as several Wings defensemen have sat out with their respective injuries early in this season. Learning on the fly should do wonders for Hicketts' long-term development, but he's not a recommended fantasy play at this time.
