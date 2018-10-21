Hicketts remains pointless on the season even after Saturday's 4-3 overtime road win over the Panthers.

The blue-line prospect from Kamloops, British Columbia has stumbled out of the gate, which is particularly disappointing since Hicketts had three assists, nine hits and 12 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over his first five games at the top level in 2017-18. In fairness to the 22-year-old defenseman, he's already been tested in a precarious situation, as several Wings defensemen have sat out with their respective injuries early on this season. Learning on the fly should do wonders for Hicketts' long-term development, but he's not a recommended fantasy play at this time.