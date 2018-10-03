Red Wings' Joe Hicketts: Recalled by big club
The Red Wings recalled Hicketts from AHL Grand Rapids on Wednesday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Hicketts was one of Detroit's final cuts from training camp, so with Niklas Kronwall (undisclosed) and Jonathan Ericsson (upper body) both ailing, it's not exactly surprising to see him back with the big club so soon. The 22-year-old blueliner could make his season debut as soon as Thursday against the Blue Jackets.
