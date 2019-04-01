Hicketts was called up under emergency conditions from AHL Grand Rapids on Monday.

With Danny DeKeyser and Jonathan Ericsson both dealing with lower-body injuries, Hicketts was recalled. The 22-year-old leads the Griffins in scoring this campaign with 27 points in 61 games. If he suits up in Tuesday's game against Pittsburgh, it won't likely effect the fantasy world, as he's pointless in eight NHL games this season.