Red Wings' Joe Hicketts: Sends assist
Hicketts provided an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Sharks.
Hicketts entered the lineup after serving as a healthy scratch versus the Kings on Thursday. He was needed with Mike Green (personal) and Hronek (undisclosed) unavailable. Hicketts has only two assists in five games, while adding 10 hits and 10 blocked shots. He'll likely return to AHL Grand Rapids when some of the Red Wings' five injured defenseman are ready to play again.
