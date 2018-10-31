Red Wings' Joe Hicketts: Shipped down to minors
Hicketts was demoted to AHL Grand Rapids on Wednesday.
Hicketts has been a healthy scratch the last three games, so the decision to send him down to the minors could simply be to get him some ice time. The team also deployed a lineup that included seven defensemen against Columbus on Tuesday and flipping Hicketts for Wade Megan will allow them to take a more traditional 12/6 approach.
