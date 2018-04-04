Hicketts was bumped back down to AHL Grand Rapids on Wednesday.

Hicketts made a strong impression with the Red Wings in his brief stint with the club, racking up three assists and a plus-5 rating with the club over five contests. He will return to the AHL to assist the Griffins as the attempt to earn a playoff berth, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the budding blueliner battle for a roster spot in training camp next season.