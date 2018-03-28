Hicketts collected two assists and six blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-2 home win over the Penguins. His first career point was a secondary power-play helper on Frans Nielsen's goal in the second period.

Perhaps the Wings should have used Hicketts a bit more this season, as the team has won in each of his appearances. The 21-year-old defenseman plays with a ton of energy and clearly, he's not afraid to step in front of shots. He'll be a sneaky fantasy play for the five games that remain for Detroit.