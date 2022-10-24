Veleno scored his first goal of the season in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Veleno crashed the net and anticipated a perfectly timed pass from Adam Erne, accounting for the game's only goal in the second period. The Wings are thin at forward due to Tyler Bertuzzi (upper body), Jakub Vrana (personal), and Robby Fabbri (knee) being out of commission, which presumably gives Veleno more job security at the top level, but he's exempt from waivers and at risk of being sent down to AHL Grand Rapids should he endure a prolonged slump.