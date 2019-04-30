Red Wings' Joe Veleno: Arriving in 2019-20?
Veleno fashioned 104 points (42 goals, 62 assists) over 59 regular-season games for QMJHL Drummondville this season. According to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press, the forward could make his NHL debut at some point in the 2019-20 season.
Lauded for his relentless work ethic and sound all-around game, Veleno will have a tough time breaking camp since he's only 19 years old and Detroit is flush with similarly talented prospects, but it doesn't sound like he's too far away from a prime role at hockey's highest level, either. Given his immense offensive upside, fantasy owners in dynasty formats should already be scouting him ahead of the 2019-20 season.
