Veleno (lower body) participated in Thursday's practice session, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.

After missing the team's scrimmage Sunday, Veleno was back in action in the lead-up to back-to-back preseason contests versus Washington and Chicago on Friday and Saturday, respectively. Veleno will need all the minutes he can muster during training camp if he is going to avoid starting the year in the minors. Still, the -year-old center did log 66 NHL contests last season in which he garnered eight goals, seven helpers and 123 hits while averaging 13:13 of ice time.