Veleno logged an assist and two PIM in Monday's 8-3 loss to the Sabres.

Veleno set up a David Perron goal late in the second period. This was Veleno's first assist and second point in eight games this season. The 22-year-old has mainly played in a bottom-six role, logging five shots on net, 20 hits, four PIM and a plus-3 rating. He's not a factor on the power play yet, so he's safe to leave on the waiver wire in redraft formats.