Veleno emerged with the game-winning goal Friday as the Red Wings defeated the Maple Leafs, 4-2, in the preseason contest.

Watching teammate Dominik Kubalik post up in front of opposing netminder Illya Samsonov and blocking his line of sight, Veleno took full advantage with a beautiful wrist shot that brushed twine. The 22-year-old is exempt from waivers, so he can freely shuffle between the Wings and their AHL affiliate in Grand Rapids this season. Last season, Veleno tacked on eight goals, seven assists and 123 hits through 66 games with the parent club.