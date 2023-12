Veleno scored a power-play goal on two shots, blocked two shots, added two PIM and went minus-2 in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Stars.

Veleno led the Red Wings' skaters with 22:11 of ice time. He was able to knock in a loose puck for their third goal, but a comeback push didn't materialize. Veleno has a modest four points over his last 13 outings, giving him seven goals, three assists, 32 shots on net, 21 hits, six PIM and a minus-2 rating through 27 contests overall.