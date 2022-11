Veleno scored a goal, dished two hits, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Sharks.

Veleno gave the Red Wings a 4-2 lead in the third period. The Sharks soon battled back before Detroit responded in kind to take the win. Two of Veleno's three goals this year have come in the last four games, but he's not doing much on offense from a fourth-line role. The center has four points, 13 shots on net, 39 hits, six PIM and a plus-5 rating in 16 appearances this season.