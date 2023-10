Veleno scored a goal Saturday in a 4-1 loss to Boston.

It was his fifth goal in as many games. Veleno tucked a shot into the top right corner past Jeremy Swayman at 6:40 of the third period. He has six points in nine games. At this rate, Veleno will shatter his career best nine goals and 20 points from last season, although he certainly won't score at his current rate.