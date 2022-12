Veleno produced an assist in Wednesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Sabres.

Veleno helped out on a Jonatan Berggren goal at 1:20 of the first period. The assist snapped Veleno's four-game point drought. He continues to be a semi-regular contributor from a bottom-six role, though likely not at a level to help in fantasy. The 22-year-old has three goals, two assists, 19 shots on net, 51 hits and a plus-3 rating through 21 contests.