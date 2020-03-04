Red Wings' Joe Veleno: Gets vote of confidence
Veleno only has 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists) through 51 games for AHL Grand Rapids, but Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman clearly understands his potential. "Joe Veleno has had a real good year," Yzerman said in a report by Ansar Khan of MLive.com. "His numbers aren't great, but he's played in all situations. I think the coaching staff there has done a really good job being patient with him, allowing him to play a significant role. I think he's really thrived."
Expectations for Veleno were through the roof after he amassed 42 goals and 62 assists in 59 games as a member of the Drummondville Voltigeurs of the QMJHL last season. Of course, this is his first year in the professional ranks, so it would behoove fantasy owners in keeper leagues to be patient with the 20-year-old prospect.
