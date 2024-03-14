Veleno (head) will play Thursday versus the Coyotes, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Veleno will play Thursday after taking a puck off the head or neck in the second period of Tuesday's game versus the Sabres. The 24-year-old will play in a middle-six role between Michael Rasmussen and Patrick Kane. With Veleno good to go and Austin Czarnik called up, Daniel Sprong will be a healthy scratch.