Veleno finished with 12 goals, 16 assists and a minus-16 rating through 80 games of the 2023-24 campaign.

Veleno established new career highs for goals and helpers, but that should be taken with a grain of salt, as this was just his fourth year in the league, including a five-game sample in the 2020-21 campaign. When Veleno was drafted in the first round (No. 30 overall) in 2018, the consensus thought among hockey pundits was that the skilled forward would rapidly evolve into a top-six skater with heavy utilization on the power play, but that hasn't materialized. Veleno took a pay cut ahead of last season and ended up with a one-year, $825,000 contract to remain with the Wings. The 24-year-old is set to become a restricted free agent after showing modest improvement this season.