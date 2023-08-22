Veleno signed a one-year, $825,000 contract with the Red Wings on Tuesday.

Veleno picked up four points over the last 10 games of the 2022-23 campaign after enduring a 20-game point drought. The 23-year-old forward was a restricted free agent after completing his entry-level contract. He projects to serve in a bottom-six role again after a 20-point, 152-hit effort over 81 contests last season.