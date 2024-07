Veleno signed a two-year, $5.5 million contract with the Red Wings on Friday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Veleno was a restricted free agent coming off a one-year, $825,000 contract. He had 12 goals and 28 points in 80 contests last season. The 24-year-old is likely to start the 2024-25 campaign in a bottom-six role, but he does have some upside.