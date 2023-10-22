Veleno scored his first two goals of the season in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Senators.
The 23-year-old produced the first two-goal game of his career while also supplying Detroit's only offense at even strength -- the team's other three tallies came on the power play. Veleno set modest career highs with nine goals and 20 points in 81 games last season, and while he could top those numbers in 2023-24 as the roster around him continues to improve, his checking-line role and lack of ice time with the man advantage won't make him a consistent offensive threat.
