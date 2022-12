Veleno scored on his only shot Saturday, but the Red Wings suffered a 6-3 loss to the Senators.

The Red Wings assigned Veleno to the AHL on Thursday, but he was back at the top level the next day, as the parent club evidently considered that a procedural move. At any rate, Veleno still has a long way to go in terms of justifying his selection as the 30th overall pick by Detroit in the 2018 draft. He's added just 13 goals and 10 assists through 100 NHL games and parts of three seasons.