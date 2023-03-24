Veleno hasn't recorded a point since Feb. 13.
Veleno has 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) this season, which represents a career high, but he's gone 19 straight games without a single goal or helper. The waivers-exempt winger is in a contract year as a pending restricted free agent, though it's tough to see Veleno having much leverage in contract negotiations given his inconsistent ways.
