Veleno was whistled for roughing, hooking and holding throughout the contest, but Wings goalie James Reimer stood on his head and the penalty-killing units were on point to let the winger off the hook. Most importantly, Veleno added his fifth point in the last six games, with the hot streak comprised of two goals and three helpers. The third-line contributor continues to sprinkle in the offense having already established career highs in goals (10), assists (13), and power-play points, with five of those through 52 games.