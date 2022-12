Veleno contributed a goal in a 5-4 overtime win against Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

Veleno has recorded a point in each of his last four games. He's up to five goals and 10 points in 32 games this season. The 22-year-old entered the contest averaging just 12:04 of ice time this season, so while he's hot right now, it will be hard for him to make regular offensive contributions unless his role grows.