Veleno scored a goal and delivered five hits during Thursday's 8-2 defeat to the visiting Rangers.

Veleno at least showed some tenacity, which was missing from the Red Wings' collective effort. The 22-year-old center produced a game-high in delivered checks. Along with his grit, Veleno used his speed to tie the game at 1-1, scoring for the first time in nine outings. Trailing the play, Veleno received a pass from rookie Jonatan Berggren, who was making his NHL debut, and scored blocker side from the slot. He added two shots in the loss.