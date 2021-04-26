Veleno's NHL debut is imminent and he figures to play extensively for the Red Wings, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

The Wings took Veleneo 30th overall in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, and he's since worked on bulking up and improving his 200-foot game. Veleno has spent the bulk of the 2020-21 campaign with the Malmo Redhawks in the Swedish Hockey League, adding 11 goals and nine assists over 46 games. Two years remain on Veleno's entry-level contract, but with the Original Six club having no chance of reaching the playoffs, it only makes sense to give him a long look down the stretch.